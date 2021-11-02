The City of Lawton and its contractors are “well” into the process that could bring groundwater to Lawton on a widespread basis, already completing the drilling of two wells and preparing a test program to treat water at one site.
While the wells are intended as supplemental sources — meaning they are intended to supplement water drawn from three lakes — they will be kept in minor production until they are needed for maximum use, said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
The well project has been funded through a series of Capital Improvements Programs, launched during drought so severe Lawton was within weeks of banning almost all outdoor water use because the low elevations of lakes Lawtonka, Ellsworth and Waurika. That drought broke in a matter of days when heavy rains began in Spring 2015, and rain has been plentiful since then, but city leaders also are familiar with the rain-drought cycle of the Great Plains and say they know drought will return.
That’s why city leaders are following the recommendation of a private engineering firm the City Council hired to analyze Lawton’s options for alternative water sources. Garver’s recommendation: drill wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer that is under much of Comanche County.
“It’s not real big, but is very under produced,” Whisenhunt said.
A lack of wells means data on water quality — which determines treatment — is sparse. But, Whisenhunt said City of Lawton officials already know the groundwater is high in fluorides, suspended solids (materials dissolved into the water) and arsenic, all the result of naturally-occurring ground contamination. So, among the work associated with the water well project is determining a treatment process.
Whisenhunt said the treatment to remove groundwater contaminants will use reverse osmosis (RO) and membrane.
“It’s a different process,” he said, of treatment needed to remove groundwater contaminants leached from surrounding rock and soil, versus bacterial contaminants washed into lakes as rain turns into runoff.
Those groundwater contaminants are important: the late Councilman Robert Morford, who also was a dentist, said the fluoride levels cited for some existing wells in the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer were high enough to turn teeth black.
The treatment process will be determined through a pilot test, a portable unit to be set up in Henderson Park in southeast Lawton, behind the old Park Lane Elementary School. That well was the first one completed and it is where the portable test unit will be set, Whisenhunt said, explaining the findings at that site can be used to create a treatment process suitable for all water pulled from the aquifer.
The Henderson Park well is projected to provide up to 1.5 million gallons of water a day, while the city is continuing its quest to find more wells to bring the total available water from wells to 5 million gallons a day.
Garver and city engineers have identified two more good well sites (meaning, expected to produce an abundant supply of water) near Flower Mound School on Southeast Flower Mound Road; one has been completed, work got under way last week on the second one. Additional sites are on Southeast 60th Street near Bishop Road and another along East Gore Boulevard on the old wastewater treatment plant site, near the Big Green Soccer complex.
Whisenhunt said city officials hope to have all test wells drilled within the next six weeks, as they identify enough wells to produce a combined 5 million gallons a day total. Matched with water pulled from city lakes, the result will be enough to keep Lawton-Fort Sill in water during times of drought.
The test wells now being dug cost $100,000 each, but each permanent well site will cost $1.1 million to drill, which is why city officials want to be certain a well can produce enough water and a treatment option is in place. Whisenhunt said the wells will be 1,400 feet, with 16-inch pipe to draw water from the ground. That is much smaller than a well drilled to provide household quantities of water, with engineers estimating a house well would need 2.5 inch piping.
The goal is producing a flow of 1,200 to 1,500 gallons a minute.
Whisenhunt said city officials made the deliberate choice to drill water wells in east Lawton. The water pulled from those wells will be taken to the southeast water treatment plant for treatment and use, via a conveyance system that also must be installed. That conveyance system will be a series of pipe running from wellheads at east Lawton sites to the water plant, starting as 10-inch lines before growing to a 24-inch line along Flower Mound Road.
“Once it is treated, it will be blended with lake water,” Whisenhunt said, adding the southeast plant was built in a modular format, meaning it can easily be expanded for additional treatment options.
While wells will be drilled and conveyance system installed, the treatment option will only be designed, with construction waiting until the water is needed. City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said there will be a “trigger point” at which broadbased use of well water will begin, keyed toward the elevation of city lakes now providing water. Predictions on lake elevations will give Lawton enough time to build the treatment facility, with funding already identified in the city’s Capital Improvements Program, he said.