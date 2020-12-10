Lawton Mayor Stan Booker has proclaimed Friday as Healthcare Heroes Day and will deliver oversized copies proclamations citing that fact.
The documents are to be delivered to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center, UPS Indian Health Service Hospital and Fort Sill’s Reynold’s Clinic in celebration of health care workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Booker said. All four copies of the document are signed by Booker, all eight City Council members, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor and representatives of community entities. In signing those proclamations, those representatives pledged to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance (social distancing of at least 6 feet).
Booker also urged residents to use Friday as a day of prayer and reflection.
The proclamation’s signees included 20 churches and religious organizations, Bar S Foods, Lawton Business Women, WOMEN that VOTE!, Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, Walmart, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Lawton Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the Internal Revenue Service, and the City of Lawton Public Utilities and Engineering departments.
The documents are to be delivered in advance of Friday’s designated day of honor, Booker said.