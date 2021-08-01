The City of Lawton is seeking to revoke the business permit for the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, for being a "menace," according to the notice to revoke letter sent to the venue's owner.
Being labeled a "menace" falls under the definition of being a "nuisance," according to Tiffany Martinez-Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
According to the Lawton City Code, a “nuisance” means “unlawfully doing an act, or omitting to perform a duty; unreasonably annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace, or safety of others; or in any way renders other persons insecure in life or in the use of property.”
“In the past, the City has initiated several actions against business entities to either revoke or suspend their license or have them declared as a nuisance through a district court action,” Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton, said after speaking with the City Attorney’s office.
However, Vrska said, there are several avenues available to deal with businesses that are “creating a nuisance” or otherwise violating code.
“For example, if they have a Retail Dealer’s License for Alcoholic Beverages, and violate the provisions of Article 4-2 of the City Code, the City can pursue a criminal action against them in municipal court to revoke/suspend the license,” she said. “If they have other types of licenses under Chapter 7, the City can revoke their license after a different hearing process. If they are creating a nuisance, the City can pursue criminal or civil action against them to attempt to shut them down completely.”
For that to happen, multiple complaints from council members, citizens, Lawton police, Fort Sill, etc. would have to be received. The City Attorney’s office may meet with the business to first try to determine if a remedy can be worked out up front, Vrska said.
“If discussions are not successful, the City Attorney’s Office may then seek permission from the City Council to initiate some type of court action and then typically, during the court action the businesses ultimately agree to take necessary measures to remedy the nuisance (such as hiring additional security, installing security surveillance cameras etc),” she said.
Vrska said some businesses have, in the past, shut down because they couldn’t survive after the loss of a license. No case, it appears, has reached the stage where a judge has ordered it shut down as a nuisance.
“Generally, the businesses implement the remedial measures and it helps to curb the problem and the City moves forward,” she said.