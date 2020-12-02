Most City of Lawton offices are closed to the public today and will remain that way until further notice.
Word of the closures — the first since the city began a gradual reopening of its facilities in May — comes as officials deal with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Lawton, Comanche County and Oklahoma as a whole. City Manager Michael Cleghorn told City Council members last week that he was considering closure of city facilities, a decision he can make for city facilities under his authority as city manager. Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens, after meeting with county department heads, closed the Comanche County Courthouse to the public on Monday.
City and county officials cited the same concern: cases of COVID-19, which already had been increasing in Oklahoma before the Thanksgiving holiday. Many health care professionals have said they expect those rates to surge even higher in the aftermath of large holiday gatherings. City offices will be closed to the public until further notice, which city officials indicated would be drops in number of positive COVID-19 cases. County offices will be closed through at least early January, with the potential for a longer period if the situation warrants it, Owens said.
“We’re trying to ensure we maintain a healthy workforce,” Cleghorn said, of concerns for both city employees and the residents they serve.
For Lawton residents, the decision means most city facilities are closed to them, unless they can make an appointment for a meeting, a process that requires prior approval. Closures include most offices inside Lawton City Hall, city recreational facilities, Lawton Public Library, City Hall Annex (to include Lawton Municipal Court) and the Lawton Animal Shelter at the Public Works Yard.
Under the directive, necessary in-person meetings or contact will be done by appointment only, on a case-by-case basis, in the offices of the City Clerk and the Mayor/City Manager; in the utility services (water) department, for new water accounts; and in the planning, license and permit offices, for activities such as obtaining permits and licenses, doing plan reviews, or obtaining building-related documentation. If those in-person meetings are approved, residents must submit to temperature checks before entering city facilities, and must adhere to social distancing protocols of at least 6 feet between persons. Masks or facial coverings — already mandatory — also must be worn.
City officials are provided alternatives for in-person meetings. Residents may drop off bill payments or building plans inside city hall, in baskets that will be set up in the lobby area (inside the west entrance of city hall). Residents also may continue to put payments in the drop box located outside city hall in the circular driveway on the west side of the building, and on-line.
The closure of the City Hall Annex will affect municipal court, and residents may call (580) 581-3265 to make a payment or schedule a court date. Pending court dates will be continued. Payments also will be accepted online.
At Lawton Public Library, indoor facilities generally will be open to the public by appointment only, and curbside services will be offered to residents when possible. As with city hall, residents allowed inside the library may be required to have their temperatures taken and must wear masks or face coverings, library officials said. Information is available by calling the library at 581-3450.
Appointments also will be required for residents who need to retrieve animals or use other services offered at the Lawton Animal Shelter. Information is available there by calling 581-3219.
Events involving rental agreements that already have been scheduled through third parties to take place at a city-owned indoor facility may take place if the event is streamed or pre-recorded; live audiences will not be permitted, under the directive. All other indoor recreational classes, events or workshops, to include those hosted by the City of Lawton, are canceled. City-owned indoor recreation centers also are closed to the public. Administrators said the closure order will not affect outdoor facilities — such as parks and playgrounds — “at this time.” During the previous closure, parks remained open but playground equipment was put off limits.
City administrators said virtual meetings will take place in lieu of in-person meetings, except for meetings that are required to be open to the public. Cleghorn said those meetings include session of the Lawton City Council, City Planning Commission, and other meetings where posting of public notices is required under the Open Meetings Act. Residents and groups affected by meetings already scheduled will be contacted by city staff.
Tuesday’s directive is the second time that City of Lawton officials have closed most city functions to the general public. The closures mean that while normal city operations continue, public access to city offices and staff are strictly controlled, a process Cleghorn said will help prevent the spread of COVID-19. City officials first made a closure decision in March, in the early days of the pandemic when other governmental entities also were strictly limiting public access to offices. City administrators relaxed those restrictions in May, in a process that gradually reopened city offices and services. But, the City of Lawton has continued to enforce a mask/facial covering mandate for all of its facilities, while the City Council approved an ordinance earlier this year that requires businesses and other entities with public access areas to post signs about requiring masks or facial coverings.
Council members directed city staff last week to craft options for enforcing a mask mandate, options that could include assigning fines to those residents and businesses who won’t comply.
Information about the city’s COVID-19 policies are available on the city’s web site, lawtonok.gov/coronavirus, or by texting COVIDLAWTON to 99411.