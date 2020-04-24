The City of Lawton has clarified some provisions while posting specific guidelines for businesses that were allowed to reopen Friday under a three-phase plan instituted by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said Thursday that Lawton would follow Stitt's suggestions that allowed hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, tanning salons and pet groomers (in-store and mobile) to reopen April 24. But, city officials also had said the businesses must adhere to stringent guidelines — most notably, most are allowed to operate by appointment only — and those safety measures must be in place before opening.
Booker and Burk said Thursday that many hair salons and barbershops already had indicated they couldn't open immediately because it would take some time to get safety and sanitation protocols in place. The men said such businesses would have to follow state mandates and requirements imposed by their licensing boards, as well as guidelines required for Lawton businesses already operating, in areas such as signage about social distancing and putting shields between client and employee at all points of transactions.
Initially, the businesses were expected to follow customer occupancy guidelines set for other Lawton businesses.
Friday, city officials clarified that because of "unique settings and structure of salons," there are no specific customer occupancy limit number for these businesses. But, those businesses also are being regulated by their licensing boards, which have specified social distancing guidelines and directives requiring clients to be attended by appointment only. Clients will have to wait in their vehicles until the time of their appointment, and no one but the client is allowed inside, in most instances, under those regulations.
Rules must be posted for the public and employees.
In addition, Thursday's directive had specified any Lawton business included on the state's essential industry list could reopen for inside service. Friday's update said that such businesses could operate traditionally (indoors), or may choose to continue to offer only curbside and/or delivery. Such businesses still must follow local directives, to include sneeze guards at all points of transaction and making sanitizer or sanitizing wipes available.
Friday's amendment also specifies that should there be a conflict between state provisions and city requirements, the more restrictive guideline will apply.
Most guidelines set by either the Oklahoma Department of Commerce or licensing boards (Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering Advisory Board on Massage Therapy) center on the importance of sanitation and disinfecting protocols for tools, equipment and furnishings, as well as maintaining social distancing (6 feet between people) whenever employees are servicing customers, whenever possible. Most also suggest (for pet groomers) or require (for beauty salons and barbershops) that employees submit to temperature checks.
Specific guidelines for each type of business can be found on the City of Lawton website (lawtonok.gov) under its COVID-19 icon.