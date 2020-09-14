Allocations proposed for Lawton's $7,170,388 in CARES Act reimbursement:
City at Large: $853,252. Includes $60,000 in roof repairs at Carnegie Library Town Hall, $100,000 in city hall routine maintenance/cleaning, $20,000 per month for the new public safety facility utilities.
Polycarts: $200,000. Is enough to buy 4,000 new polycarts to supplement the bulk waste program, and replace normal wear and tear.
Pension Fund, one time contribution: $675,000
Emergency Fund: $1 million
Bulk trash trucks: $1.675 million
General Fund Reserve Fund: $1 million
General Fund capital outlay: $1,679,136
Fire Department cardiac monitors: $363,000
IT unfunded needs: $200,000. Supports requests such as power packs, keyboards, and related technology.
Strategic plan consultant: $200,000. To support plan to analyze city operations.
Traffic Signal Improvements, such as automatic signal actuators: $200,000
Overlay on Southeast B Avenue, Simpson and Wallock: $300,000
Engineering professional services: $150,000
Legal professional services: $150,000
Farmers Market parking lot improvements for the site at Southwest 4th and A: $200,000