The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the City of Lawton to cancel its Fourth of July celebration and to support cancellation of the annual Juneteenth celebration.
City Council members voted Tuesday to cancel the Freedom Festival, originally set this year for June 27 in Elmer Thomas Park. While action concerning the Juneteenth Celebration wasn’t on Tuesday’s agenda, council members indicated they agreed with Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson that the event, traditionally held in mid-June, also should be canceled. Most council members said they were making the decision reluctantly, but would do so as the community continues to recover from the spread of COVID-19.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said while the Freedom Festival has been an outstanding community event, city staff was recommending it be canceled this year.
“There are obvious challenges we are facing, and we have an opportunity to parlay this into next year, providing a great program, as opposed to doing a much scaled down version this year,” he said.
Hadley said part of the challenge is working with the numerous vendors associated with the festival, most notably those who handle the fireworks display that ends the event and the stage and light show. The city staff and a study committee have been working with those vendors since the December/January time frame and have already committed some funding to them, although Hadley said the vendors have agreed to carry those initial payments forward to 2021.
Another major issue is funding.
The festival’s fireworks show is funded with a $65,000 allocation from the hotel-motel tax fund, and those funds — like sales taxes — are expected to be greatly reduced as the city begins to see the results of businesses that were closed as governmental entities implemented actions calculated to stem the spread of COVID-19. City administrators have projected Lawton will receive half of the hotel-motel taxes it normally expects, and that reduction will impact every entity that receives that revenue.
“The Freedom Festival is one of those,” Hadley said, adding that canceling this year’s celebration will free up funding that can be used to cover shortfalls for others funded through the tax’s tourism category.
Hadley said a third issue was the recent discovery that the person who has planned and executed Lawton’s fireworks display is no longer with the company, information that “created a lot of angst.” The issues combined to convince city officials that they should cancel the 2020 celebration.
“We’re really behind the eight ball,” Hadley said, adding that even if the city opted to continue the 2020 festival there is “no way it could be done in the same manner it has been in the past.”
The decision wasn’t popular with everyone.
Although he ultimately joined with the rest of the council in voting to suspend the 2020 festival, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson urged his colleagues to carefully consider their decision.
“I believe we need to back up before we make any rash and hasty decisions,” said Jackson, who helped found the event.
Other council members said while they understand the reluctance, it was the right decision, with Mayor Stan Booker calling the action “just the first of many difficult decisions that will have to be made.” Ward 4 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk, noting the city “basically is having to stop things people want to do,” said there are problems that would be difficult to overcome, including the lack of help typically provided by Fort Sill soldiers.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said common sense says the best option is to cancel this year’s celebration “and make it special next year.”
“We’ve had to give up a lot of things. Sometimes, we have to bite the bullet,” she said.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton pointed to safety concerns caused by a large public gathering, with Hampton noting it was important that the city “not jeopardize people.”