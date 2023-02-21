Going for gold

MacArthur’s Braeden Brown works to turn an opponent during the Class 5A regional last week. The junior won the 5A West Regional title last weekend at 175 pounds and will take a 34-3 record into the State meet that begins Friday at them State Fairgrounds.

 Courtesy

Anyone who has driven to Oklahoma City via the H.E. Bailey Turnpike has seen the growth of Elgin in the past decade and while the new construction has been a blessing in many ways, there were some sports fans in the quickly-growing town who were concerned about how the higher enrollment numbers in the Elgin Public Schools might affect the success of the athletic programs.

Much of the concern came from older alumni and fans who remember the community being Class A many years ago.

