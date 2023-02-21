Anyone who has driven to Oklahoma City via the H.E. Bailey Turnpike has seen the growth of Elgin in the past decade and while the new construction has been a blessing in many ways, there were some sports fans in the quickly-growing town who were concerned about how the higher enrollment numbers in the Elgin Public Schools might affect the success of the athletic programs.
Much of the concern came from older alumni and fans who remember the community being Class A many years ago.
However, when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association compiled the average daily enrollment in 2021 the charts showed the Owls would be competing in Class 5A in most sports, including football, baseball, softball and wrestling. The Owls are 4A in basketball because that sport is redrawn every year and while Elgin was originally 32nd and was to be the smallest school in 5A, Mount Saint Mary had to move up because of OSSAA Rule 14 which bumps private schools up a class after playoff success so the Owls ended up in the lower class.
Well, when it comes to wrestling, Elgin fans need not worry any more because the Owls are proving to not just be competitive in 5A wrestling ranks but downright impressive. Two weeks ago the Owls won three straight duals in impressive fashion to claim the 5A Dual Meet State title, the first in the history of the school.
This weekend at the State Fairgrounds’ Jim Norick Arena, the Owls will be gunning for the traditional state meet title, something that is tough for even the best teams to accomplish. The Dual Meet title is where teams compete with the normal 13-person lineup that requires balance. In the traditional State meet, wrestlers have to qualify at the Regional level and the key is advancing as many wrestlers as possible. Sure, it helps to have title contenders in as many weights as possible but in the end those second- and third-place wrestlers are critical as well and bonus points for falls and major decisions are also very helpful when the final totals are posted.
Getting the wrestling sweep is never easy and ironically, one of the teams that will be battling it out against the Owls this weekend is MacArthur which pulled off the wrestling title sweep in 2017. The Highlanders almost had their chance to face Elgin in the championship match at Dual State but a 36-34 loss to Coweta in the semifinals ended the Highlanders’ chance to face the Owls in that one.
The two area foes had a good battle in the 5A West Regional last week with the Owls taking the title which is good for a trophy but the important numbers from that event were the number of qualifiers and with the Owls advancing 10 and the Highlanders nine, those two could very well battle it out this weekend. However, both coaches are making sure that their young rivalry doesn’t cloud the fact there are other good teams with quality wrestlers who will factor into the final outcome.
Neither coach was available for comment but Mac coach Mike Miller showedf his excitement on social media.
“We took 13 to regionals and qualified nine with three alternates,” Miller told his fans. “We finished second as a team. I’m so proud of these young men; can’t wait.”
{div dir=”auto”}No team in 5A has been on a hot streak like Collinsville which will be going after its seventh straight state title although the Cardinal will have just six wrestlers competing this weekend. However, four of those were regional champions. While the depth wasn’t impressive, Collinsville managed to win the regional team title with 173.5 points, just enough to edge out Pryor with 171. Coweta, which lost to the Owls in the Dual State finals, was third with 166.5 points.{/div}
The Highlanders are led by regional champions Braden Brown at 165 and Parker Henry at 175. Advancing as regional runners-up were Calvin Moore at 144 and Jessie Chavez at 157, while Kaden Wallace at 132 and Christian Morales at 138 were third at regionals.
Colton Weaver at 120, Trae Kibble at 190 and Caden Tahbonnemah at 285 will have to win pigtail matches to advance to the eight-team bracket. Jake Noble at 106, Skyler Red Elk at 150 and JT Warner at 215 are alternates and could enter the fray if one of the wrestlers at their weight in the pigtail matches don’t make weight or are withdrawn with injuries.
Elgin will send three regional champions to the mat; Hunter Jackson at 113, Dominick Bennedetto at 144 and Ritson Meyer at 190. Earning silver medals at regional for Elgin were Nino Vidic at 126 and Colyn Donnelly at 215.
Brice Martin at 106, Austin Elam at 138, Jack Anglly at 150, Jonavin Mullins at 175 and Shaw Spencer at 285 will all have pigtail matches Friday that they need to win to advance to the bracket of eight. Three other Owls, Dylen Lazzar, Gabe Dittmeyer and George Tahdooahnippah are alternates and would get into the pigtail matches if another wrestler fails to make weight or withdraws due to injury.
Eisenhower had two wrestlers qualify for state by finishing third at regionals. Rashard Elizey will take a 30-8 record into the 175-pound bracket while Maurice Beard Gaines will enter the State meet with a 31-9 record at 190. Both could be drawn into the team race mix because if Elizey wins his first-round match he might face Mac’s Henry in the semifinals. Gaines is in the same bracket with Elgin’s Meyer at 190 and if those two both advance it could be an interesting sidebar.
Cache advanced five wrestlers to State including Logan Crawford who claimed the regional title at 126 and stands 38-0 entering the competition.
Also qualifying for State were Charlie Shafer, fifth at 138, Anthony Radke fourth at 150 and Joe Brown at 285. Jenson Jones and Case Hardzog are going as alternates.
Another area team, Marlow, will be in the middle of the 3A team race as the Outlaws advance regional champions Keller Kizarr at 113 and Lawson Knox at 138 and both have been impressive this season. Kizarr is 40-5 entering State while Knox is 40-4.
The Outlaws have four regional runners-up; Tommy Miller at 106, Brantz Bateman at 132, Cade Gilbert at 144 and Zach Dawson at 165. And Marlow also had three bronze medal finishers from regional; Gehrig Furr at 120, Brayden Bowman at 126 and Brock Smith at 190.
Comanche will be in the picture in Class 3A as well with eight qualifiers including two regional champions, Noah Presgrove at 126 with a 35-5 record and Cooper Doucet at 215 who heads to OKC with a 31-4. Those two seniors will have five other teammates on the mat as well as the Indians chase a high finish.
Other Comanche wrestlers in the field are: Gage Jessen at 113, Legend Yates at 132, Jack Newton at 138, Kasen Vanbuskirk at 165, Logan Bain at 175, and Cade White at 285. White, Vanbuskirk and Yates were all runners-up at regional while Bain and Newton were third.