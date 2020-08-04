The City of Lawton’s legal staff said Monday that the city’s July 17 mask mandate is legal, despite questions posed by a resident.
Ten residents spoke to the City Council last week, asking that group to rescind its decision mandating masks or facial coverings to be worn in most situations by most residents while inside public or commercial buildings. During the July 28 meeting, one resident questioned whether the city mandate was legal, saying Lawton didn’t follow state law when enacting the ordinance because officials didn’t conduct a health and risk assessment before the mandate was enacted as required.
City officials said the matter was assessed and reviewed by the city’s legal team, to include further research into the referenced Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.
In part, this act states that preparation of an emergency operations plan — which is separate and apart from a city ordinance or local law — shall be based upon a hazard and risk assessment for the jurisdiction. The City of Lawton serves as the county seat and currently partners with and helps finance Comanche County Emergency Management for emergency management services. This entity writes emergency operations plans, attorneys said.
The mask ordinance, approved by the council July 17, was passed in part pursuant to the city’s authority as a charter municipality, as well as its authority under General Powers of Municipalities provisions of state law, which states a municipal governing body may “enact and enforce such ordinances, rule and regulations as it deems necessary for the protection of the public health,” city attorneys said.
Hazard/risk assessments are not required to pass such ordinances, according to city attorneys. The process of performing such assessments often are drawn out and involve various agencies and stakeholders, which can take an inordinate amount of production time, they said. Assessment in the case of managing a health pandemic and the pace of growing positive cases could be counterproductive to the community, they said.
City attorneys said elected officials and city leadership continue to consult with healthcare professionals — to include representatives from the Comanche County Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health and Comanche County Memorial Hospital — while monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and enacting safety measures on behalf of the community.