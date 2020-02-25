The City of Lawton and AEP/PSO have come to an agreement on easement needed to install a new power line, a project made necessary by construction of the new public safety facility between Larrance and Railroad streets.
The entities had agreed in October to the City of Lawton granting AEP/PSO a permanent utility easement across city property associated with the public safety complex, with that designation between East Gore Boulevard and Southeast B Avenue, Railroad to Larrance streets. At the time, the utility company planned to install an underground line to replace existing electrical distribution circuits, the aboveground line that runs along the east side of Railroad Street, south of East Gore Boulevard.
That line supplies power to customers south of the public safety facility, city officials said.
At the time, AEP/PSO said it had two options for that relocation: build the circuits as overhead lines on new steel poles located within the street right of way or an adjacent public utility easement; or build them as underground circuits within a permanent easement (the option the City Council selected). Underground was the most costly option, but city officials said the company was willing to absorb the additional cost if the City of Lawton provided a permanent easement (making PSO eligible for reimbursement of its relocation costs if the city ever required relocation of the underground line).
PSO also committed to releasing the permanent easement the council granted in October if an overhead line had to be installed instead, which is what happened.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said city administrators and three council members met with PSO representatives to discuss the issue.
“They (PSO) determined that was not the best course of action,” Hadley said, of underground placement.
Instead, the line will be placed aboveground along First Street. Hadley said that work is expected to take 60 to 90 days once it begins, and city officials have said it may have some impact on when the public safety facility opens.
Hadley said PSO officials have indicated that there is some concern about getting an electrical conductor, due to shortages.
“There may be an additional delay,” Hadley said, noting a delay is not a certainty, and the work will not keep the city and its contractor from moving forward with their work.
Initially, the project had been projected for completion by the end of 2019. In recent weeks, city officials have said the date when city departments — Lawton Police Department and the city jail, the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station, and Lawton Municipal Court — was not expected until May.
Hadley said until that new line is completely installed, AEP/PSO will continue using the electrical line along Railroad Street.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the relocation project will not affect the power supply to the public safety facility. But it will affect construction of a parking lot on the west side of the complex. Warren said it makes more sense to delay pouring concrete for the parking lot until the power poles are placed; otherwise, crews would have to cut the parking lot’s new concrete for that placement.