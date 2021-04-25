If you have a good idea for a program that targets at-risk youths, a new citizens committee is almost ready to take your applications.
Members of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee have finished drafting a project funding application that will allow local entities to apply for the $400,000 that will be available annually from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. That program, approved by city voters in 2020, sets $6 million for programs that benefit at-risk youths; specifically, identifying opportunities that will allow the youths to develop life and career enhancing skills.
Council members created the Youth and Family Affairs Committee to help oversee the entities that would be petitioning for available funding for programs that meet guidelines, and one of the recent tasks for that nine-member committee has been creating that application process.
Committee facilitator Sylvia Burgess said she and two other members crafted a draft of an application form, based on one used successfully for years by United Way of Southwest Oklahoma to evaluate its funding applicants. Burgess said that form makes clear to applicants their program must be focused on at-risk youths, provide opportunities for life and/or career enhancing skills, and demonstrate how the program will help youths succeed by increasing the percentage that remain in school and stay active in programs that foster development, while preventing youths from becoming involved in crime.
Burgess said development of that application form is important because committee members already have set a May 31 deadline for those who will apply for funding in this first year. But City of Lawton officials must sign off on the documentation before it can be used.
“As soon as the city attorney approves it, we’ll start distributing it,” Burgess said, noting committee members already have identified routes for entities to obtain application forms, including traditional media, social media, and offices for the United Way, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and City of Lawton.
While the committee is tasked with receiving and evaluating applications before making recommendations, those recommendations to spend money have to be submitted to the City Council for approval. Mayor Stan Booker said regulations specify entities must show genuine proof their programs are working, or they won’t get any more funding.
City attorneys had questioned some provisions in the application form, including its insistence that applicants must be 501©(3) organizations, meaning they are designated by the Internal Revenue Service as tax exempt. Burgess said city attorneys say there is no statement in city code that funding must be limited to 501©(3) entities.
“How do we attempt to exercise any oversight?” Burgess asked about her initial concern, adding 501©(3) entities have measures of compliance through audits and reporting that would help the Youth and Family Affairs Committee ensure its funds are being used correctly.
Committee member Dianne Owens, who helped create the draft application form, agrees with Burgess that applicants should be 501©(3) organizations, explaining such entities would have experience and know how to budget and set goals and outcomes.
“If we don’t meet goals and outcomes, the group can’t get money again,” Owens said, of a key provision in the committee’s operating guidelines. “It will keep us from being overwhelmed with applicants.”
Burgess said a compromise might be requiring applicants to either be tax exempt under the IRS tax code or partner with a qualified organization that will serve as their sponsor.
The Rev. Willie Smith, another committee member, said he believes organizations should be vetted in terms of the length of time they have operated and providing records of progress, but he also noted there are young organizations that may not have that information yet.
Committee members also cited another concern: the applicant’s emphasis cannot be on athletics. Booker and other supporters say programs should emphasize scholastic and other non-athletic activities, because there already are numerous entities that provide sports. Committee member Rick Lowe said he was concerned that might eliminate local units of government and school districts, asking whether an applicant might be excluded because it has athletics as one of its components.
“We don’t want this to be about athletics,” Burgess said, adding while the city attorney will make that determination, she believes an entity that combines athletics and other activities could be considered. “If the purpose is to set up an intercity soccer group, that’s not the purpose.”
Committee members said the application process will be open to entities that already have programs they want to continue, as well as those who have a new idea.
“The whole goal is to do something we’re not doing now,” Burgess said.
Committee members acknowledged the 10-page application form may be intimidating because of the amount of detail it wants about the program and measurable goals.
“If someone is intimidated, I think the training will help,” Owens said, of a goal committee members will try to establish by creating a training program for applicants, as United Way does.