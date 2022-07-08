Citizens Caring for Children is expanding resources to serve youths in foster care in Comanche County.
Citizens Caring for Children Back2School program is designed to help kids in foster care with school resources, according to a press release. With the help from donors and the community, Citizens Caring for Children collects supplies and backpacks.
“Each child served will receive the perfect outfit, backpack and school supplies to send them back to school with confidence,” said Lynne Roller, Citizens Caring for Children executive director.
Donations must be new and can be made by drop-off at the office at 730 W. Wilshire Creek Blvd. Suite 112, Oklahoma City. It is also possible to sign up to sponsor a foster child with monetary donations at www.cccokc.org/programs/back2school.
Curbside appointments will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at TheLifeCommunity.Church in Lawton, 4415 Cache Road, Suite B. Appointments should be scheduled no later than July 18 by calling 405-753-4099.