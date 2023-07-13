The Lawton Police Department is seeking concerned citizens who want to work with them for the betterment of the city.
Applications are being taken until Aug. 4 for the inaugural Citizens Police Advisory Committee (CPAC), said Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer.
“It’s finally official,” he said. “Instead of talk, talk, talk, now we’re doing it.”
According to the Citizens Police Advisory Committee mission statement, it is intended to develop and maintain a partnership between the community and the police. The goal is to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life for all citizens through positive and open communication, according to Blessing.
“It’s really to start building trust with our community,” he said. “It’s to promote trust and communication with our citizens and give them an opportunity to offer input.”
The intended collaboration between the police department and the advisory committee is to establish the highest standards for police accountability while increasing public trust and participation in the relationship between citizens and public servants, Blessing said.
Those who wish to serve on the committee need to apply. There is no limit to the number of citizens appointed to the committee.
As this is a first, Blessing said there will be much to figure out but the best way to do that is working together.
“This is going to be a work in progress,” he said.
