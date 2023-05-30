The City of Lawton is finally ready to launch long-delayed renovations at Lawton City Hall.

The plans, approved by City Council earlier this month, will bring the building to full functional use by finishing conversion of three now-vacant floors into office space. The work will proceed as planned now that the council ordered unallocated sales tax revenue in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) be directed to the “improvements to city buildings/facilities” category within the CIP resolution. That designation allows the $5.47 million to be applied to higher-than expected construction costs associated with city hall renovations and upgrades at McMahon Auditorium.

Recommended for you