The City of Lawton is using its Capital Improvements Programs to address deteriorating streets and bridges in the community.
Street work is among the larger funding categories in the CIP, with multiple projects on residential streets and arterials preparing to start.
One long-awaited project focuses on the last two-lane segment of Gore Boulevard: West Gore between Northwest/Southwest 67th and Northwest/Southwest 82nd streets.
That project, estimated at $8.988 million, will expand the deteriorating, shoulderless road to four travel lanes and center turn lane. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has committed to providing $5.971 million in construction costs, leaving the City of Lawton to use CIP funding to cover remaining construction cost, designs, right of way acquisition and utility relocations.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the city will open bids in November on utility relocation work, allowing that part of the project to begin. In addition to being necessary for the wider road, it will help solve ongoing infrastructure problems by replacing existing 12-inch and 8-inch waterlines and a 12-inch sewer line. Painter said the aging waterline in that area has been a constant problem, breaking 23 times in July.
City of Lawton officials have said they expect road construction to begin in 2022.
Spring 2022 is the projected bid letting date for a pedestrian bridge across Interstate 44 at East Gore Boulevard.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is managing the $1.26 million project, with the City of Lawton contributing $600,000 toward its cost. The project will build a pedestrian bridge parallel to the existing vehicular bridge, giving pedestrians a safer walking option. City officials have said there is a definite need for the bridge: Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said it is obvious by the footpath worn into the grass and dirt leading up to the vehicular bridge that pedestrians are using the bridge's narrow shoulders to cross the interstate.
Painter said the project has been "hung up in environmental assessments, but that work is complete and the next step is securing two easements so the project can be let for bids in the spring.
West of that site, the City of Lawton is working with its design engineer on a drainage project to help ease problems on Larrance Street adjacent to the Lawton Public Safety Center. Larrance was rebuilt to handle the increased volume of traffic from a center that has been open since May. But, city officials have said repeatedly there were design problems with the project and Painter said drainage issues at Larrance and Southwest B Avenue is part of the evidence. He said the intersection floods badly during heavy rains and has flooded a nearby business.
City administrators expect to open bids Oct. 27 on drainage work along Larrance between Southwest B and Southwest D avenues. Bids will be analyzed, then taken to the City Council for an award. Painter said while the City of Lawton will pay the initial cost, city officials are negotiating with the public safety facility's design engineer and this project is among the items being negotiated for settlement.
"Ultimately, we won't pay for this," he said.
The city also is moving forward with residential street upgrades being funded through the 2017 Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program.
The current Phase I was broken into five stages, with each containing $1.5 million worth of residential upgrades, and each one is under construction. Painter said the exception is Southwest 7th Street near West Lee Boulevard, which is done.
Fifteen residential projects in Phase II are in the design phase, with design work 60 percent complete. Right of way acquisition has begun on the 115 easements needed for work that ranges from repairs to complete pavement replacement.
Phase III of the program is getting ready to start because of one primary project: Rebuilding/repairing Southwest 38th Street from West Gore Boulevard to Bishop Road. Painter said the Ad Valorem program is paying for the $406,770 design contract, with construction funded through the 2019 CIP. Designs will include installation of sidewalks that will link to a sidewalk project planned along West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 38th and Southwest 52nd streets.
Other updates:
• City officials have identified two bridge projects as priority for repair and replacement: a Cache Road bridge that spans Wolf Creek (estimated cost, $950,000) and two bridges on South 11th Street near the city landfill (estimated costs, $2.097 million and $2.12 million). The South 11th Street bridges should be replaced because "they are at the end of their life," Painter told the City Council earlier this month, while the Cache Road bridge has a weight limit on it.
• While the Southwest 52nd Street expansion south of West Gore Boulevard is done, City of Lawton officials are trying to finalize a last item that will allow them to close the contract: work on the railroad crossing on the southern edge of the half-mile project. "We have to widen it (the crossing), but the railroad has to do the work," Painter said, of the railroad crossing that is the dividing line between the new three-lane segment of Southwest 52nd Street to the north and the two-lane segment to the south. Negotiations center on the specifics of the work and who will pay for it.