The PVC pipe you see stacked around Lawton may be sewer line rather than waterline, as the City of Lawton continues to focus efforts on resolving problems caused by deteriorating lines.
The projects are included in the City of Lawton's Capital Improvements Program, although the work designated in the citywide sewer upgrade has other funding sources, including city utility bills.
Lawton is in the final phase of what was projected as a three-phase, 21-year project when it was created more than two decades ago to address directives from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) to lessen the infiltration and inflow that was overwhelming Lawton's wastewater system. In response, the city created its own construction division within Public Works (now Public Utilities), a division dedicated to the sewer projects outlined in response to a consent order from ODEQ.
Phase III was to be focused on Wolf Creek in west Lawton, but city officials received an extension from ODEQ that pushed the completion date on the seven-year phase to Jan. 1, 2025, because of the number of priority projects added after sewer mains were damaged by flooding rains in the last six years, said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
One of the large projects remaining in the program is sewer main across Cameron University property between West Lee and West Gore boulevards, west of Southwest 38th Street. That project is less than a month from completion, Whisenhunt told the City Council earlier this month. Work crews have been installing segments of 48-inch and 36-inch sewer pipe, with the effort concentrated in the vicinity of Cameron's golfing area near Cameron House.
Whisenhunt said work crews for Phase III — which have included private contractors — have completed 159,000 feet of sewer mains/lines, when the program originally identified only 73,000 feet (45,000 of that original 73,000 feet is done). City Manager Michael Cleghorn said that is equivalent to replacing or repairing 30 miles of pipe.
The effort is helping the city lessen water that is seeping or flowing into sewer mains, sometimes overwhelming the system and preventing the wastewater plant from meeting treatment standards. Whisenhunt said inflow is quick, typically the result of heavy rains, while infiltration is slow, the result of water seeping into damaged lines. The efforts cut the city's "I&I" problem by 60 percent during Phases I and II on the East Cache Creek and Numu Creek basins.
"The national average is 25 percent," Whisenhunt said, of Lawton's success rate.