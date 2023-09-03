Occupation: Pagan ordained minister, performing weddings in Lawton and surrounding areas.
1. City leaders and staff have been discussing new funding options to address city streets and bridges. What should the priorities be and what information should be used to make those decisions?
If I was in the City Council, I would allocate for a lot of the funding to go toward improving the roads in Ward 7, because my ward gets no improvements at all. And, if there’s a fund for bridges and roads, and I have Bishop School (in my ward), that road needs to badly be improved. And, the back side of the airport needs improvement on the roads.
2. Westwin Elements has a new local incentive package agreement with the City of Lawton and economic development entities, with some details still being discussed. What should the city’s role in this project be and what kind of oversight should the city be providing?
I think all schools should have the funding and improvements that they need. Kids are important to our community and I think the City Council should improve the rec centers for the kids too. Put money into those.
3. What are your priorities for your City Council ward? How would you make them happen?
I’m looking to be the voice of the people in Ward 7. I want them to be able to come to me with problems or call me with problems so I can sit down and discuss it with council members. I want to see the fire department and the paramedics get as much funding for improvements as the police department gets, so I will be at advocate for that. I want to see more homeless shelters, more resource centers in my Ward 7. There’s a lot of improvements that need to be done, so I’m going to be that voice.