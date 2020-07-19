For nearly three months during the state-mandated lockdown, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship were shuttered across Oklahoma.
The lockdown has been lifted, but the virus still rages, and religious communities are increasingly turning to the social internet to create new digital chapels.
“I have called this our Pentecost moment,” said the Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey, senior pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist in Lawton.
Tobey is hopeful that the changes being made within the church during the crisis persist after the pandemic has passed.
“The church became very comfortable with the way we do things inside the building, now, not being able to be ‘inside the building’ we’ve recognized that we need to change in order to reach people outside,” Tobey said. “It has translated into us reaching more people.”
St. Paul’s pivoted quickly to providing livestreams of Sunday services and hosting online classes via Zoom. It was a move that had been talked about for some time according to Tobey, but one that became a necessity during the pandemic.
“They didn’t teach live streaming in seminary,” Tobey said. “It was a terrible learning curve. I know that every pastor I’ve talked to has said this has been more stressful than any other time in their ministry.”
Even now that the church has begun to tentatively resume in-person service, Tobey said livestreaming will continue as it has become an effective outreach tool. Additionally, many of her congregants do not yet feel safe enough to return to the church building.
“There aren’t as many faces in the congregation now, and I only see their eyes,” Tobey said. “We don’t pass the plate or the peace, which is probably my congregation’s biggest adaptation, shaking hands and giving hugs, that sort of thing. But we’re just thankful to be able to come back right now.”
One thing Tobey said she has not seen from her congregants is a crisis of faith.
“I haven’t heard much questioning of their faith in God because of the pandemic. I’m not saying it’s not happening, but I can’t say I’ve heard it,” Tobey said.
For her part, Tobey put together “sheparding teams” that have been calling congregants on a weekly basis to check in. In this way, she had been continuing a personal level of pastoral care, even when she can’t see her congregants in person.
Across town at Lawton First Assembly, the church has been reopened since May 17, though it is running at only about 55 percent of the pre-pandemic capacity, according to Senior Pastor Don Barnes.
“We were running a crowd of about 1,700 to 1,800,” Barnes said. “And now we’re running around 900.”
Lawton First Assembly relied on livestreaming during the lockdown to keep their congregation connected, and the church continues to employ it. Unlike St. Paul’s, First Assembly was already utilizing digital technology for its Sunday services, eliminating much of the learning curve faced by Tobey’s church.
But Barnes also sees the pandemic as a time in which the church is coming to terms with the speed of streaming and the modern, social internet in a way it had not before.
“Traditionally, churches looked at what we did on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights, but now, people are out there connecting to things on command. They have the convenience of watching or listening to sermons at any time,” Barnes said. “I think we will continue to do that and be better prepared for the future. This has been an awakening for some I think.”
At Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton, livestreaming has also been a benefit. Rev. Dr. Willie Smith, the church’s senior pastor, said. The challenge was finding a way to get older, technologically adverse congregants involved.
“We’ve been doing virtual worship and telephonic worship so that the seniors can call in, like a conference call, and listen to the sermon as I preach it,” Smith said.
The church was already setup for virtual service. During the lockdown, Smith and his deacons came up with conference call method of connecting with the church seniors. Additionally, the church began hosting Zoom classes for Sunday school classes.
“We did have to have some meetings on how to operate Zoom,” Smith said. “There had to be some training done there first.”
While Bethlehem Baptist reopened after the lockdown was lifted, Smith said he recently had to close the church back down.
“When the numbers started going up, we went back to virtual,” Smith said. “Some people were frustrated, because we’re social creatures and we miss that connection. So, we let them know that this too shall pass.”
The three pastors agree, this pandemic, while having been divisive and devastating, has also been instrumental in pushing their churches into reexamining their accessibility and accepting their new digital reality.