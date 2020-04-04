The numbers might have been down compared to previous days, but there were still plenty who braved the cold to get a warm meal courtesy of M28 Ministries and various local churches on Friday.
For nearly two weeks, M28 has worked with local churches to provide free meals and diapers for whoever wants and needs them, though it is obviously aimed to help those who are financially struggling the most because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s held six days a week at M28’s headquarters at 2001 SW D, the corner of Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue. M28 executive director and pastor Jeff Henderson said he had previously been seeing between 140 and 150 people a day come get a meal. Because of the cold and dreary weather on Friday, the number was cut dramatically.
“I think we’ve had about 45 or 50,” Henderson said about halfway through the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. window. “The weather is probably keeping some of them home. But a lot of them are still coming.”
The meals are made and served by volunteers from churches around the county. Henderson said he sees a lot of the same people he’s seen at M28’s Bridge Ministry at Bridge Park every Saturday, but also plenty of new faces just happy to get a free meal.
“There’s one lady, I’ve known for about 10 years, she’s got a big family and she’ll come here and get seven meals,” he said.
While the meals are provided Mondays through Saturdays, the diapers are only available on Saturday. And while diapers are already in high demand for people with babies and toddlers, they have proven to be useful in other ways during these times.
“One lady, she couldn’t find any masks, so she cut the bottom of a new diaper and used that,” he said.
Henderson said the ministry is also accepting canned and non-perishable foods for the ministry’s food pantry. For more information, visit www.m28ministries.org or the M28 Ministries, Inc. Facebook page.