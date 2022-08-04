DUNCAN — Connection Baptist Church will give away 500 free backpacks full of school supplies this weekend at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
The event, called "Fiesta at Fuqua," will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Church members will pack supplies into bags the rest of this week, before delivering them to the park.
Brandon Allbritton, the pastor of the church, which is a campus of First Baptist Church of Marlow, which oversees the event, feels the event is one of the most important ministry opportunities and community outreach events performed by the church each year.
"Some of these supply lists can be upwards of $100," Allbritton said. "And for a lot of the people in our community, we know they can't afford that, so we're happy to help them and to engage with the community."
The event also will include several vendors offering other free services, and games for the children, Allbritton said.
"We've got a vendor that gives free haircuts, and I believe someone giving free physicals this year as well," Allbritton said.
Food also will be available, much of it provided by the Oklahoma Educators Credit Union.
"They're providing us with something like 1,000 hot dogs this year," Allbritton said. "They're really going above-and-beyond for us."
Allbritton has been with the church for two years. This will be the second Fiesta at Fuqua he has overseen, and he hopes to continue to use the event to spread the message of his church through community service.
"We want to be a visible and tangible example of the love of God," Allbritton said. "We want to show people in this community that we care."