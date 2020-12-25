Grandparents who are raising their three grandchildren were among those able to provide a few presents and a Christmas meal for their grandchildren through the generosity of a local church.
Vicki Quellar and her husband, Larry, are raising their three grandchildren. She said without St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, she may not have been able to get her grandkids anything for Christmas.
The Quellars and dozens of others braved the cold and the wind to gather outside St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church waiting for the annual Christmas dinner Thursday.
“We’re so blessed by this,” said Vicki Quellar who came with her husband and three grandchildren. “We heard about the church doing this. We really needed stuff for our grandkids that we’re raising so we came here. We are just so blessed that this place does this, now we’ll at least be able to get our grandkids something for Christmas.”
For more than 40 years, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church and Deacon Harold Davis have organized a Christmas meal for the Lawton community. Although geared toward the area’s homeless, the meal is open to anyone who comes through the doors, Davis said.
“We serve meals six days a week,” Davis said. “But this meal is special because of the holiday and many of these people wouldn’t get a Christmas meal otherwise. It’s just a great way for everybody to give back on this day but it hasn’t been just me or my church— this wouldn’t happen without the help of so many churches in our community.”
Along with a meal that includes all the fixings such as turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a roll, diners also had the opportunity to peruse through the church’s free store and pick up necessities. People were able to take blankets, coats, shoes and toys for the children.
Davis said the church along with several others in the area had prepared about 250 meals as well as two meals for Mobile Meals recipients.
Of course the pandemic has had changed the annual Christmas dinner, said volunteer server Lawan Rivera. Before, the meal was sit-down style and local high school students volunteered as servers, but because of COVID-19 the meals are now carryout.
Rivera said her Bible study group, Believing Women, prepared the rolls and deserts, while Salas Urban Cantina provided the turkey and stuffing.