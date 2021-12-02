Fort Sill officially kicked off the holiday season with some firepower at its annual Christmas Tree lighting celebration Wednesday.
The event officially started at 6 p.m. on Fort Sill’s Old Quadrangle. The 77th Army Band had already been playing Christmas songs and other covers to the gathering crowd, warming them up as the sun began to set.
The ceremony began with an invocation, and continued with several guest musical performances by the children of Tincher Child Development Center, The MacArthur High School drumline, and the New Post Chapel Choir led by Doris Lambert.
After the music, the Fort Sill Fire Department pulled a truck into the East edge of the Quadrangle, escorting the ceremonies headlining guest, Santa Claus.
As Santa emerged from the truck, a wave of children ran towards him, walking him up to the stage in the center of the Quadrangle. Col. Rhett Taylor, the Garrison Commander for Fort Sill, said this was the first time Santa Claus was escorted in via fire engine.
“I was over there when the fire truck stopped,” Taylor said. “And seeing all the kids surround the fire truck and walk Santa to the stage, and seeing their laughter, I think it was great.”
Just a few minutes after Santa took the stage, the crowd turned their attention to the tree and cannon.
A group of children gathered and grabbed the rope at the back of the cannon, preparing to pull. The crowd was led in a countdown and, as they reached one, the kids pulled the rope, a tremendous bang rang through the crowd, and at the same moment the cannon fired, the tree lit up, glowing in the smoke from the blast.
This is the second year the tree lighting was held at the Quadrangle. In previous years, it was held at the FIRES center headquarters a block away. Taylor said that the event was moved to give the crowd a sense of Fort Sill’s history.
“This is something new we started last year, just to bring some people into this historical site.” Taylor said.
After the event, a public dinner was held at the Fort Sill Patriot Club, where attendees could eat spaghetti and continue to celebrate with their families.
Taylor said that the celebration is important for the Fort Sill community.
“It changes every year,” Taylor said. “This is really the kick-off of out holidays here.”