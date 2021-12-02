It took hitting the right note sang by the onlookers and the Cameron University Ensemble Choir, but when it rang out, the spirit of Christmas illuminated Bentley Gardens on campus Wednesday night.
College President John McArthur directed the many gathered to join in as they sing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
“The choir will sing and, with your help, if we hit it right, the tree is supposed to light at the end,” he said.
Proving prescient, the peak moment occurred on cue and lights illuminated the 23-feet-tall tree. It offered a hint of seasonal spirit considering the weather offered less than a winter wonderland. McArthur teased the audience before offering thanks for the balmy evening at hand.
“Thank you for being here in these frigid temperatures,” he said before being joined in a resounding call of laughter.
Joy and Christmas spirit are the intent for events like this, according to Carey Monroe, director of campus events. She said there were a host of treats available for the evening.
Monroe pointed out a line where people got cups of cider and collected homemade gingerbread cookie kits and even some Cameron-custom apple cinnamon popcorn provided by Lawton’s What’s Poppin’ popcorn shop.
“You’ve got to pick up a bag, it’s amazing,” she said.
There were also Cameron ornaments available for people to keep a little bit of that Aggie spirit closer to home on their own trees.
The festivities carried the sense of joy of the season. Families and friends shared conversations and posed for pictures as Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters voices rang through the public address system to get the spirit in the swing. It was the right message at the right time.
“Mele Kalikimaka is the way to say Merry Christmas to you.”