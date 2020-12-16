Accused of a half-naked rampage that included stripping her neighbor’s Christmas lights, eventually escalating into police officer assault, a woman was arrested and jailed.
Tara Wermy, 28, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of trespassing, malicious injury to property and acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Events unfurled around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Northwest Williams Avenue. Within 10 minutes, Wermy would be under arrest.
Police were called when Wermy’s neighbors reported she’d come into their yard and began yelling, ripping all the Christmas lights down and destroying them, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police had previously dealt with Wermy during another incident where she was banned from the home so she was known to the responding officer, the affidavit states.
LPD Officer Daniel Hallagin was speaking with the witnesses when, he said, Wermy came out of her house and began yelling at him. She became enraged before turning to run back inside as Hallagin said stop as she retreated into her home with the officer in pursuit.
Wermy was pinned to her couch by Hallagin when, according to the affidavit, she bit his forearm while trying to avoid being handcuffed. Other officers assisted to help get her into custody. The bite broke the skin and Hallagin later had to seek medical treatment.
As she was being led out of the home, Wermy is accused of sliding one of her hands out of the cuffs and continued resisting before, ultimately, being taken under control. Once at the city jail, police said her recalcitrance continued.
While being escorted to the elevator, Wermy is accused of trying to get free from her escorts, of reaching at an officer’s groin and of whispering to him, the affidavit states. She is also accused of refusing to answer questions and of exposing her breasts several times during booking. Following her forward displays, investigators said she became less forthright and had to be stripped of her clothing due to resisting officers commands to change clothes.
Wermy is being held on a $15,000 bond, and will return to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 21, 2021, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.