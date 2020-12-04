At the last minute the Grinch made an appearance, forcing the cancelation of Duncan and Altus Christmas parades.
Due to concerns with a rise in COVID-19 cases, both cities announced Thursday they were canceling their traditional Christmas parades.
Altus posted on the city’s official website, “Out of an abundance of caution and safety, the decision was made to cancel. This is a tough time for everyone in our community. We will get through this. Stay Safe.”
Main Street Duncan released a statement saying staff had received numerous calls, messages and emails regarding the safety of the parade. The organizers took into consideration the CDC guidelines and public safety of citizens before arriving at their decision to cancel. The organizers expressed regret in making the decision to cancel but also offered an alternative way for the community to celebrate together.
“On behalf of the Duncan Main Street Board of Directors, it is with heavy heart that we have decided to cancel the traditional Main Street Christmas Parade,” said Nate Schacht, president of Main Street Duncan. “It was a decision that was made in the best interest of our citizens and community guests. As an alternative to the traditional parade, we will be accepting photos from those that were going to enter the parade with floats and/or vehicles and these photos will be showcased on our Facebook page. We will still judge the entries and will add a ‘People’s Choice’ category where we invite citizens to vote by using the ‘like’ button on the photos submitted.”
CEO of Duncan Regional Hospital, Jay Johnson, along with Medical Director Michael Hemphill, MD and James McGouran, MD released a statement supporting the decision.
“On behalf of the medical staff and team members at DRH Health, we support the Main Street Duncan board’s decision to cancel this year’s Christmas parade. Every time any one of us decide to not be in contact with others is another reduction in exposure to the COVID-19 virus. These decisions are difficult as we all want to be with our friends and family during the holidays and especially Christmas. However, the virus doesn’t discriminate and a decision like this will save lives. Just today Duncan Regional Hospital is at the highest COVID-19 census of the pandemic.”
For those that would like to showcase their floats and or vehicles for public view, Duncan will allow parking within the downtown district, Schacht said.
“We encourage social distancing and use of masks while viewing the hard work that has gone into making the float and/or preparing the vehicle for show,” said Schacht. “As with all Main Street Duncan events, our mission is to raise consumer awareness of the great businesses that exist in the Heart of Duncan. It is important that we show continued support to the locally owned businesses in our community.”