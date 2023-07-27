Saturday shoppers can get a head start on their holiday shopping at the Lawton Farmers Market Christmas in July Event from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. In addition to shopping in a fun, festive atmosphere the public can vote on the best vendor-decorated holiday booth. Everyone is encouraged to enter the Ugly Sweater Picture Contest being held on the market Facebook page. Participants just post a pic in their ugly sweater underneath the post with the Ugly Sweater flyer and the one with the most votes win a prize. Also on the agenda for the day is live music, and a kids cooking class.
This time of year shoppers at the market will find okra, melons, cantaloupe, squash, peppers, tomatoes and a wide variety of locally grown produce, as well as locally raised meats.