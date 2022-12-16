CHRISTMAS
It's a Wonderful Life: Act II, by Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95, 6 p.m. today on Magic 95 (95.3 FM or www.magic953.com). Both acts will re-air Christmas Day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
CHRISTMAS
It's a Wonderful Life: Act II, by Lawton Community Theatre and Magic 95, 6 p.m. today on Magic 95 (95.3 FM or www.magic953.com). Both acts will re-air Christmas Day.
Living Nativity by Central Baptist: 6-8 p.m. today through Sunday, Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue, at Holiday in the Park.
Trail of Cheer, open 6-9 p.m. today through Sunday, 11101 E. Lee (Trail of Fear). Tickets $15 for ages 12 and up; $12 for ages 4-11; 3 and under free; at trailoffear.com.
Breakfast With Santa, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington. For children up to age 12. Light breakfast, games, photos with Santa. Free.
Medicine Park's Christmas Carnival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Medicine Park. Santa Parade: Horses, Classic Cars, Hot Rods, Santa and His Nemesis.