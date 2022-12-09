Jingle Jog 5K run and 1 mile walk, 3 p.m. Saturday, Holiday House in the Holiday in the Park Display in Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street. Entry fee $30. 695-7028. To benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of SW Oklahoma. 695-7028
Sterling Christmas Parade, 1 p.m. Saturday, downtown Sterling.
CACHE Cache Christmas Parade: Christmas Candyland, 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Cache starting at 416 C Avenue.
FLETCHER Fletcher Tour of Homes, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, at select sites. Tickets $7, in advance at Fletcher Town Hall or on Saturday at the Fletcher Community Center.
Fletcher Hometown Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Fletcher. Afterward, cookies with Santa and hot chocolate in plaza east of Town Hall; the Grinch will be the Christmas tree lot west of the police station. Before the parade, snow globe making event, 1-5 p.m. in the community center. Free.
DUNCAN Kiddieland Express Holiday Experience, 6-8 p.m. today and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Kiddieland Park, in Fuqua Park at Beech Avenue and U.S. 81, Duncan. Tickets $5.
Christmas at the Ramona Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ramona Theatre, 114 S. 9th, Frederick. Free admission.