The congregation at Lawton Heights United Methodist Church is going to have a candlelight Christmas Eve service tonight.
Sure, the actual church will be empty but for this congregation, the gym at First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris, will suffice.
It’s sort of an example of the Nativity tale. Joseph and the very-pregnant Mary were unable to stay in the inn. So, they made due with the stable. And they made history.
For church member Mary Leonhart, this location will carry the 28-member congregation’s spirit for the holiday with Christmas decorations and a 6 p.m. candlelight service today. She said it’s the spirit of perseverance that imbues them.
“We’re plugging away,” she said. “We’re small but we’re mighty.”
It was June 2019 when a tornado struck Lawton Heights United Methodist Church, 1514 NW Andrews. The roof and the HVAC system were ripped from the structure. The brick wall of the church sanctuary was knocked down. Leonhard said it was a devastating hit still felt today.
“Anything in the church was destroyed,” she said.
You can knock ‘em down but you can’t count out a congregation seeking its place to celebrate the Lord.
Pastor Christy Clark began overseeing worship services three weeks ago. She said the resilience and heart shown by this congregation has moved her.
Since the storm, they have met weekly in First United Methodist Church gym. Clark called their dedication inspiring.
Repairs were made to the Lawton Heights location’s clothes closet. Clark said it operates from 2-4 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. They continue their mission to help people with needs like clothing, food and hygiene products.
But the rebuilding process has ground to a halt. Clark said it’s part of the state of the world that’s holding things up.
“The cost of everything increasing, including building supplies,” she said. “That has really brought the rebuilding of the church to a standstill.”
Leonhart said the church’s insurance isn’t sufficient to finish the work. But the good works will continue. Add in the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has made through limiting participation and the decrease in giving has taken its toll.
But they carry on. Holding services at the other location and broadcasting them live from the church’s Facebook page have continued in sharing the “Good News.”
Leonhart, who returned to Lawton this year after living and working in Germany for 38 years, said she was called to take an active role with the church.
“God has just thrown me into working in the church,” she said.
Clark’s addition to the church has been something special, according to Leonhart. It’s one of two churches she pastors part-time while also working a full-time job.
“We’re so happy to have Christy,” she said. “She’s quite the woman.”
When the Lawton Heights United Methodist Church congregation joins together tonight for the Christmas Eve service, they are hoping to be joined by anyone who wants to share in the spirit of the season and answers the call to worship.
For tonight, the hymn, “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” will be shown as a living example by those who join in.