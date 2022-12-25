CENTRAL HIGH — When you’re traveling eastbound on Oklahoma 7, on that stretch of road that is generally pretty dark after the winter sun goes down, look to the south near 9-Mile Road and you’ll see lights.
These multi-colored lights burning bright like the Christmas star will lead you the way to Ron Tuck’s house.
Those who’ve lived in that area have seen the lights for 42 years now. Powered by electricity, they are equally powered by Tuck’s passion. It’s one he shared with his late wife, Barbara, until her death two years ago.
After 48 years of marriage, Tuck’s continued love for his late partner is the true power source. It’s a symbol of, not only theirs, but their family’s love for the Christmas spirit as well as for the love of their neighbors and children.
“We always did it for the children of the community out here and the families and we just continued it on,” he said. “It’s so satisfying to see the little kids’ faces light up when they see it.”
Tuck said lighting the homestead began when his daughter was “3 or 4 years old.” She said they needed something on a pole at one end of the house. When asked what she wanted, she said, “Surprise me,” he said. So he did.
A 6-foot tall, illuminated cross was mounted to the pole. Then, the daughter said something else was needed on the other end of the house. Again, she told Tuck, “Surprise me.”
“That was the start of it right there,” he said. “I just kept building it from there.”
One year, Tuck made a 15-foot tree of lights. He said his daughter wanted big candy canes so he made two, each about 10 feet tall. It grew from there, he said.
“Now, it’s made up of stuff I’ve accumulated, bought, sold, swapped and traded and done all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I build things and I have ideas.”
This year, Tuck and his daughter made a 16-foot LED “Merry Christmas” sign to add to the display. Some items rotate in and out each year, he said.
Setting up the display usually takes two to three weeks, according to Tuck.
“I don’t do it all at one time,” he said.
He always starts with the high-pitched roof of the house. Next, he laces the 3-acre fence line with multicolored lights. The collection is a combination of big and small.
“Some things I do (go big) and some things I don’t,” he said.
Tuck said “the neatest thing I have, I put out every season because it’s so unique” is a handmade, plywood Santa Claus display. Ol’ Kris Kringle is imagined climbing out and down a chimney with his hiney aflame.
“This is where it gets different,” Tuck continued.
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is behind St. Nick with a fire extinguisher to put out Santa’s burning rear end.
Tuck already knows what he’s adding for 2023’s display.
“I’ve already got next year’s addition figured out,” he said. “I’m going to make some Christmas bells for the front yard.”
Tuck said his home isn’t the only one lit up at night. His mother-in-law, Louise Nix, lives in the house behind his. He said he always lights it up for her and “she loves it.”
Now, Tuck said, his neighbor, Simon, has joined in the spirit and also decorates his nearby homestead. He loves that the tradition is growing.
It all comes back to the children and their sense of wonderment for Tuck. It ties in with his and Barbara’s calling to do children’s ministry. It was their calling, he said.
“I’ve always done it for the children,” he said. “It’s always the satisfaction of hearing the children’s comments.”
Tuck spoke of a new pastor who moved here two years ago. He brought his three children to see the display before it was completely installed that first year. He brought his 4-year-old son and two young daughters to view it. A 16-feet tall, illuminated cross caused them to become glossy eyed.
“All three of them were mesmerized by seeing the cross that high up in the air,” he said. “The little boy asked how he got it to float in the air like that. I showed them and they were just blown away.”
“It’s stories like that, stuff those kids would never, ever forget,” he said.
But age does catch up. Tuck said it’s down to him and his grandson to put up the display where it was once a full family effort. He said he still enjoys it, “just not to the degree that I used to.”
“I’m turning 72 next month,” he said, “so I’m not sure how long I can keep it up.”
But as the lights continue to go on every night until at least Jan. 2, 2023, Tuck said he will still find his reason for the season as children and their families’ faces light up upon seeing his display made from from the heart.
“I love doing that,” he said.