The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma District No. 5 Legislature gave out toys Wednesday to tribal children who live in the district.
Kiowa Secretary to the District 5 Legislator Anita Onco-Johnson said this year’s donations to her districts children were more important than ever before.
“Our families are struggling,” Onco-Johnson said. “With COVID-19 and many of our people not able to work, Christmas will be tough for many people this year so being able to give them what we can, will help our children have a happier Christmas than maybe they would have otherwise.”
Glenda Davis, a grandmother of nine, said she was picking up toys for her son’s children. She said he is a single father of five and works a full-time job, but is struggling to just put food on the table for his family.
“He needs help right now like many people do,” Davis said. “He’s working and he’s buying groceries, paying rent, electricity and everything. He doesn’t have a wife to help him out since he’s divorced and he’s raising his kids by himself. He’s a real good dad and he does everything he needs to do with his kids but like so many he’s struggling right now to give them a Christmas. These donations help us make sure each child has a at least one gift under the tree.”
The toy donations were part of Kiowa Casino & Hotel’s 13th annual toy drive. The casino raised money through a freeplay rewards system with casino guests with the proceeds benefiting several organizations, including the Kiowa Tribe, said Ocono-Johnson.
Ocono-Johnson said tribal leaders used the money to purchase gifts for each of their seven districts, with each district receiving about 100 toys for both girls and boys ranging in age from babies to early teens.