Carriage Hills Christian Church, 3211 E. Gore, will have Vacation Bible School this week.
The theme is Egypt — Joseph’s Journey from Prison to Palace. There will be lessons, memory verses, crafts, singing, games, fun and fellowship. Prizes will be given for perfect attendance, bringing the most friends (not already registered), and for memorizing the verses.
Vacation Bible School is open to kindergarten through fifth grade. Older children can be helpers. Hours will be 5:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Supper will be provided during the evening sessions and lunch will be provided on Saturday. A snack will be provided on Sunday.
Parents and friends are encouraged to come for the Sunday morning time to watch a short performance by the VBS kids.
Social distancing will be practiced as much as possible. Hand sanitizer will be available.
For more information, visit, www.facebook.com/chcclawton/.