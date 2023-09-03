Occupation:
1. City leaders and staff have been discussing new funding options to address city streets and bridges. What should the priorities be and what information should be used to make those decisions?
1. City leaders and staff have been discussing new funding options to address city streets and bridges. What should the priorities be and what information should be used to make those decisions?
I believe the priority should be to service the areas that have not been serviced in 10 or more years. I’ve driven around the city and there’s a lot of places that have not been serviced. Of course, focus on the severe areas first.
2. Westwin Elements has a new local incentive package agreement with the City of Lawton and economic development entities, with some details still being discussed. What should the city’s role in this project be and what kind of oversight should the city be providing?
I do not agree with having a cobalt company in this city. There are too many health risks associated with cobalt. I believe Westwin needs to provide a general fund for people that get sick. Second, there should be a committee, containing people who are not associated with Westwin, and understand they will get jail time if they don’t do this job properly. This needs to document not only on paper; it needs to accompany with video. This process needs to be highly monitored and they need to pay for it. If they have one leak, one accident, they need to shut down.
3. What are your priorities for your City Council ward? How would you make them happen?
To be a watch dog, to make sure that the decisions the City Council’s making is for the benefit of the citizens of Ward 7. As far as Robert’s Rule of Order goes and the Open Records Act, I’m going to inform the citizens what’s going on, if it does not benefit the city as a whole. I will not wait till after a decision is made and then let the citizens know.
