DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail accused of choking, punching and holding a knife to the neck of his girlfriend.

Allan Leon King, 48, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

