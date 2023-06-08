DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail accused of choking, punching and holding a knife to the neck of his girlfriend.
Allan Leon King, 48, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate.
King was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday after Duncan police were called to 419 North E. Street on a disturbance.
King claimed his girlfriend tackled him, took his cane and physically and verbally assaulted him, the affidavit states. Officer Cody Earls stated there were no indications King had been injured.
King’s girlfriend said she’d been trying to take her late-husband’s cap and medication he’d taken from her from King. She said King grabbed her by the throat and slammed her against the kitchen hutch and she yelled for the homeowner, according to the affidavit.
The homeowner told Earls she saw King with his hands around the woman’s throat with her pushed into the hutch. When King let the girlfriend go, she said, King punched the girlfriend in the face, the affidavit states. Next, King grabbed a kitchen knife and held it to the girlfriend’s throat before saying “she would be dead in 30 minutes,” the homeowner said.
Earls noted the girlfriend had visible marks on her neck and cheek.
King’s initial appearance was terminated until he can retain an attorney.
