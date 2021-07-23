DUNCAN — The fourth Saturday of July, known as National Day of the Cowboy is bucking wild through Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
On Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, will host its 11th annual National Day of the Cowboy to celebrate the cowboy and cowgirl culture with a day full of art, storytelling, cowboy and animal exhibits, and music. The event is free, with all activities available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am always excited for National Day of the Cowboy because our museum is literally about that. I think celebrating National Cowboy Day is a great way to celebrate our heritage and the Chisholm Trail,” said assistant executive director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, Leah Mulkey.
The schedule includes an art project for youth, made possible with funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council. Osage artist Joe Don Brave will be the featured artist in the newly remodeled Garis Gallery of the American West for his art exhibit, “Osage Journey.”
Tina Hawkins, an Oklahoma children’s author and employee at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, will read about her two dogs, Bella and Stella. Copies of her books will be available to purchase and autograph. J.M. “Mike” Buchanan, an American history author from Hugo, will be selling and signing his newly released book, “Cross Timbers.”
The event will feature performances by Allen Wooten, Gaylon Blankenship, and Dedra Frye’s “Cowboy Opry Band” and an animal petting exhibit sponsored by Hawk Hill Farms Petting Zoo in Walters. Ultimate Cowboy Showdown winner, Katey Jo Gordon, will also attend to sign autographs and take pictures for guests.
Throughout the day, guests can rope a longhorn, a bronco, and create their own brand. The 4D Experience Theater will be open for the public, where guests can learn about life as a cowboy or cowgirl on the Chisholm Trail. Guests will experience the cattle stampedes and thunderstorms experienced during the journey. In the Campfire Theater, guests can sit and listen to Jesse Chisholm as he tells his story about the Chisholm Trail.
“I am looking forward to the public coming out and seeing everyone at the event,” said Mulkey.“It means a lot because we want the community to come, bring their friends from out of town and enjoy the museum. We enjoy having all the surrounding areas come out and join us.”