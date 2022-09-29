DUNCAN — The Western Spirit Celebration has been held, on and off, by the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center for a decade. The event was canceled for three years starting in 2018, before returning last year as one of the center’s biggest celebrations.
Leah Mulkey, the director of the museum and gallery, said that the event is a definitive one for the center.
“It’s really what we’re all about,” Mulkey said. “We’re here to celebrate Western heritage, and Western history.”
The event is a celebration of the music, food and craftsmanship of the old American West. The event will kick off with a patriotic song performed by Miss Stephens County Lily Taylor at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Following the kickoff, biscuits made by chuckwagon cooks will be served from 10 a.m. to noon, complete with spreads provided by contestants for the Best Jam, Jelly, Butter or Preserve competition. Winners of the spread competition will be announced around 11:30 a.m.
Several performances and demonstrations also will be featured as part of the celebration. Jan Carroll, a Southwest Oklahoma dulcimer player, and Roy Cox will present stock dogs, demonstrating their ability to round up and herd cattle.
In addition, the Stephens County Extension Office will host two separate events, one for barn quilting and one for line dancing.
“We are looking forward to all of the amazing people who are performing this year,” Mulkey said.
The event is held near the beginning of October yearly, a choice related not so much to historical significance as to changing weather.
“We just try to look for a time to hold it when it’s not so hot,” Mulkey said.
Loyalty Farm & Co., a veteran-owned, donation-based business, also will be part of the celebration. They will have a petting zoo, games, face painting and special treats and merchandise for sale.
Jen Welch and her longhorn, Ringo, also will be featured. Anyone in attendance is invited to take photos with Ringo.
The event will continue until 5 p.m., with different food and activities, such as butter making, featured throughout the rest of the day.
“We have a full day of fun planned for Western Spirit Celebration this year,” Mulkey said. “We hope everyone can make it out.”