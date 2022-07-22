DUNCAN — The legacy of the cowboy will be celebrated between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway.
It’s the 12th year that the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates the nationally recognized Day of the Cowboy. Admission is free and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a lot of different art forms.
“We love celebrating National Day of the Cowboy with our community members,” Leah Mulkey, assistant director of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, said. “Each year, we have special guests join, which is really fun.”
This year, Pauline Asbury will show guests how to weave baskets. Jerry Bennett, a comic artist, will do live sketching. Conner Sager, who is a board member of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, will show guests how to rope. Gaylon Blankenship and Missy Frye will perform and also welcome former students of their band member, Allen Wooten, in honor of his memory.
Guests will be able to interact with the special guests, enjoy both theaters in the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, play in the interactive exhibit and browse the Garis Gallery of the American West. Guests also can enjoy the new featured artist exhibit “American(a) Dream” by Jilli Jones.
Thanks to the Oklahoma Arts Council, which sponsors the event, and the National Endowment for the Arts, children’s crafts also will be available.
“We hope everyone in town will be able to join us and celebrate National Day of the Cowboy,” Mulkey said. “It’s always such a fun day.”