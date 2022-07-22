Cowboy Day 2021

A young visitor at the 2021 Cowboy Day. This year’s celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan.

 Courtesy photo

DUNCAN — The legacy of the cowboy will be celebrated between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway.

It’s the 12th year that the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates the nationally recognized Day of the Cowboy. Admission is free and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a lot of different art forms.

