The Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cooperative Extension Service will offer a Chisholm Trail Beef Improvement Conference in two separate communities Feb. 20 and 21.
The first session will be in Lawton’s Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road, on Feb. 20. The second will be at the Major County Fairgrounds, 808 E. Highland St. in Fairview on Feb. 21.
Registration will be from 8-8:45 a.m. each day, followed by welcoming remarks from 8:45-9 a.m.
Topics include “Vaccine Handling, Storage and Basics of Administration,” Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM), OSU’s director of continuing education and beef cattle extension specialist; “Stress and Pain Management in Calves,” Dr. Bruss Horn, DVM, owner of the Verden Veterinary Clinic; “Importance of Calf Vaccinations: Impact of Modified Live and Killed Vaccines,” Dr. John Gilliam, DVM, clinical associate professor for OSU’s veterinary clinical sciences; “Linking Calf Health to Feed Yard Performance,” Dr. John Richeson, associate professor of animal science at West Texas A&M University, and “Animal Health Begins at the Ranch,” Dr. Derrell Peel, the OSU Extension livestock marketing specialist.
Registration is $25 per person. Please send your registration form and payment to: Duncan Area Office, OSU Extension, 1309 W. Ash Ave., Duncan, OK 73533.
For more information contact either Marty New, the Duncan-based area livestock specialist, by calling 580-255-3674 or emailing him at marty.new@okstate.edu or Dana Zook, the Enid-based area livestock specialist, at 580-237-7677 or dana.zook@okstate.edu