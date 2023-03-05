If you like good chili and “hogs gone wild,” you’re going to want to put March 11 in your calendars.
That’s because the Harley Owners Group (HOGs) is putting on the St. Patrick’s Day Chili Cook-Off at Diamondback Harley-Davidson, 301 SE Interstate Drive.
The event is to fund the HOGs scholarship and all proceeds will go the Diamondback Harley-Davidson Scholarship Fund, according to Cliff Walley.
Tasting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and winners will be named at 1:15 p.m. for judges’ pick and people’s choice. You can try all the chili you can handle for $5 for a sampler cup.
To enter the competition, you can register between 9 and 10 a.m. day of the cook-off followed by set-up, or pre-register, Walley said. Each contestant must cook a minimum of two gallons of chili. Contestants will receive team numbers which must remain visible for the public. Voters may purchase a ticket to drop off into their best choice of chili.
Set-up locations will be on a first come, first served basis and contestants must furnish their own ingredients, equipment, utensils and any other resources needed. All contestants are responsible for maintenance of the chili’s temperature for serving.
The venue will provide spoons, cups, and napkins for serving. It’s recommended and encouraged the chili be prepared at home beforehand.
You can use your favorite recipe, with or without meat or beans. Meat may be beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey or venison and vegetarian chili is also acceptable.
