When Joe Chesko talks about the Children United playground that’s under development, it all comes back to a little boy in a wheelchair he saw one day near the Elmer Thomas playground.
Pointing to an area away from the existing equipment, he said the vision of seeing that boy all alone and unable to play with the other kids inspired his vision for a playground that is inclusive to all children even those with special needs.
On Saturday, after Chesko and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker unveiled a new sign showing the planned playground to be installed south of the existing playground, the vision becomes one step closer to reality.
“This is huge for me and our community,” he said.
January will mark the two-year anniversary of Chesko’s first pitch for the playground as an idea. It’s moved fast from idea to action because the people who hear of its concept and design feel compelled as much as he.
“Everybody I approached says, ‘Joe, I’m in,’” he said. “A lot of heart and soul’s going into this.”
When called to speak, Rocco Bonacci said it “was a real honor being here.”
Bonacci spoke for that little boy who inspired Chesko. An adult in his motorized wheelchair, he shared how important being included as just another person really is.
“One of the highlights of my life was getting my drivers license at 18,” he said. “That gave me freedom.”
Bonacci spoke about being a child taken to the park with other children while in daycare. He remembered being left on the merry-go-round while all of the other children ran off and played. There’s a hurt that holds on, he said.
“A child that can’t do what other kids do, it can affect them for the rest of their life,” he said. “It’s all about freedom.”
Chesko said that equipment like the wheelchair swings will be accessible for all ages. That the playground will be for more than children is part of his expanded dream as the project has developed. But in the end, we’re all kids at heart.
“I want our disabled vets, I want our seniors from the care centers to be able to come out here and use it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter the disability a child has, they will be able to play.”
Children United committee member Juli Chesko said the new playground will be “all-inclusive” with its equipment. Musical and sensory development toys will be installed that will be helpful to sensory development of autistic children. The equipment will include stages of activities that can be utilized by special needs children as well as adults.
Its completion is in sight. Juli Chesko said the main portion of equipment has already been purchased and is inside the Armory at the north end of the park awaiting the groundwork to be completed for its installation. Fundraising has been slowed due to many planned events being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s been on hold, but it should be up and running by 2022,” she said.
