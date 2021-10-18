The loss of Joe Chesko had a profound impact on the city of Lawton.
Chesko was among the city’s most giving citizens, according to his friend Jeannette Klein. A retired military veteran and longtime realtor, Chesko was always “looking for a cause,” according to Klein.
“I have never met anybody as awesome as Joe. He got involved in anything and everything he could,” Klein said. “He was always the first one to donate, especially when children were involved.”
In was in 2018, during an event at Elmer Thomas Park, that Chesko witnessed a scene that would spark what would become, unbeknownst to him, his last great cause.
At the park’s playground, he witnessed a young boy in a wheelchair off to the side watching the other children play. The moment inspired him to begin researching inclusive playground equipment and eventually establish the group Children United, in a bid to install inclusive equipment at that same playground.
“When he approached me about what he witnessed, knowing what I knew about Joe, it didn’t surprise me that he wanted to do this,” Klein said. “Joe was a visionary. There wasn’t a day that went by when he wasn’t talking to somebody about it. His death was devastating to the citizens of Lawton, and of course to me. I was his friend. We lost that voice and that passion.”
Chesko died in May, a victim of COVID-19. Movement on his vision for the park momentarily stalled in the wake of his passing. But it wasn’t long before Klein stepped in to pick up the baton. It was something she knew she had to do.
“I said, OK guys, we need to pull up our bootstraps,” Klein said. “We owe it to the children, to the citizens and to Joe.”
The goal of Children United is parceled out into three phases. Phase one was recently completed. That phase required raising enough money to purchase the main frames for establishing the playground.
“Phase two is to raise enough money for the foundation to erect the frames,” Klein said. “The third and final phase is to raise the money for the equipment.”
The goal is to raise $250,000. No easy task, but according to Klein there is one way the group could reach its goal very quickly.
“If we could convince 100 businesses to donate $2,500, we could make this thing happen quick,” Klein said. “And actually, we have already had six donate that amount so what we really need is 94 businesses.”
It is a dream solution, according to Klein, who said that fundraising efforts will continue unless and until that dream becomes a reality.
The next big fundraiser for Children United will be a walk on Saturday in honor of Chesko called “Strive for Five – Go for Joe.”
“The name just means let’s strive for $5 a head and get as many people out there for Joe as we can,” Klein said.
All of the funds raised will go toward completing Children United’s goal of creating an inclusive playground for children.
“I wish I could say something about our timeline, but that is so unpredictable because we have to raise the money first,” Klein said. “Maybe in another year or two depending on how fast we raise the money.”
The price per entry for the walk is $5, with children 12 and under free. Sponsorships also are available by contacting Klein at 581-62493.