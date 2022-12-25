It’s a traditional part of Christmas that every child knows: Santa arrives at houses across the world, delivering toys from a bright red sleigh pulled by a team of reindeer.
The reindeer are a crucial part of the story: after all, it’s their power that gets Santa to his appointments on time. There’s even a song to help you remember their names: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner (sometimes called Donder or Dunder) and Blitzen (sometimes Blixem). And, of course, Rudolph.
But, do you know how the reindeer got their names? For many children in Lawton Public Schools, the obvious answer is that Santa conveyed the names on the eight members of his sleigh team. Nine, if you count Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all (refer to the song, if you don’t believe me).
Young students at Pat Henry Elementary School were willing to help you understand.
“By Santa. He named them. Like Rudolph,” Tayton carefully explained, drawing agreement from Bailey, Nolan and Kinley (Joseph seemed puzzled: Weren’t they already named?)
Riley had another theory: “Because of their looks,” she said.
So did Corian: “By the elves.”
Aoewynn was sticking with the Big Guy: “Because Santa: It was a very special one called Rudolph. And he was the leader, all the way. Every. Single. Time,” she said firmly, with a wave of her hand.
Students at Whittier Elementary also had their theories, and Santa played a prominent role.
Arriana said Santa names the reindeer by what they like to do: “Like, Dancer likes to dance, so they named Dancer ‘Dancer’,” she said.
Carson had another theory: “The shapes and sizes of their antlers,” while Zelda said you-know-who’s name was obvious: “Because he had a red nose.”
Lei’Lani said the holiday is part of Santa’s process: “He finds the best Christmas names for the reindeers: Rudolph. Or, Jingle. Or, Bell.”
Daisy said Rudolph’s name is obvious: “He has a red nose,” she said, placing a finger on her nose to illustrate, “and not a black nose.”
Daisy knew other things about the reindeer: Big ones can fly (small ones can’t), but that gift is something people don’t understand. She does. “How do they fly? Magically!”
Aiden, who had to think about it for a moment, said he knows the real reason Santa picked the names: “Those are really good names for the reindeers.”
Skai wasn’t sure about the names, but she does know that if she is very good, “maybe one day I’ll go see reindeer.”
Juniper condensed the story of the most popular of Santa’s reindeer. “Santa named Rudolph ‘Rudolph’ because Rudolph had a red nose,” she said firmly, explaining that while other reindeer didn’t think Rudolph was good enough for the team, everyone changed their minds on a foggy night when Santa needed some help. “Santa came to say: Rudolph, shine your nose so bright. Then, he did,” she said, with a firm nod of her head.
Ella wasn’t sure how the reindeer got their names, but she has a skill adults would envy: the ability to name most of Santa’s team: “I only know a couple of their names: Dancer, Prancer, Comet, Cupid, and Vixen and Rudolph.”