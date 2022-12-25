It’s a traditional part of Christmas that every child knows: Santa arrives at houses across the world, delivering toys from a bright red sleigh pulled by a team of reindeer.

The reindeer are a crucial part of the story: after all, it’s their power that gets Santa to his appointments on time. There’s even a song to help you remember their names: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner (sometimes called Donder or Dunder) and Blitzen (sometimes Blixem). And, of course, Rudolph.

Recommended for you