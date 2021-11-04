Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination after Emergency Use Authorization was given.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an Emergency Use Authorization on Tuesday.
There are approximately 375,000 children in Oklahoma that are eligible for the vaccine, Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said.
The pediatric vaccine is the same vaccine adults have been receiving, only in a smaller dose; the pediatric dose is .2ml while the adult dose is .3ml.
“I recognize that when you start talking about vaccinating a child for anything, that parents want to understand what they are getting. We recommend that parents do their research through reputable sources, like the CDC, and that most importantly they talk to their local provider,” Combs said.
While Combs acknowledges the decision to vaccinate a child falls to the parent or guardian, she said the health department encourages parents to get those vaccinations.
“These vaccines have been thoroughly tested. We are absolutely confident in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines,” Combs said. “We encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID and we encourage the parents to get their vaccines as well. We still have a huge population of adults who haven’t received their vaccine.”
A small shipment of the pediatric vaccine arrived on Wednesday and the health department will have a small number of doses available today. Much large shipments are due next week to begin arriving at pharmacies and doctors’ offices throughout the state, Combs said.
“Evidence shows this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing illness among this age group,” Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Oklahoma State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, said. “People of any age can become ill from COVID-19, so providing children with this protection is an especially important step to help keep kids safely in school, out of quarantine and participating in their normal activities. The vaccine also helps protect those around us that we consistently interact with.”
The federal government continues to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge regardless of age, health insurance or immigration status. For more information, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov.