A Lawton man will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl in 2013.

John Sullivan Lyon, 46, of Lawton, pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 in Comanche County District Court to a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you