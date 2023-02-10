A Lawton man will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl in 2013.
John Sullivan Lyon, 46, of Lawton, pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 in Comanche County District Court to a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate.
Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders ordered Lyon to serve eight years with four years to serve and four years suspended, as well as a $1,000 fine and court costs.
Following release, Lyon will undergo three years of Department of Corrections supervision and he will have to register as part of the Mary Rippy and Sex Offender Registration Act, records indicate.
Lawton police began investigating Lyon after the girl reported he’d sexually assaulted her when she was “6 or 7 years old,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lyon has been out of jail on $40,000 bond since his initial court appearance in November 2021. He is in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center awaiting intake at a state prison.
