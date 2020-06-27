A 26-year-old Comanche man is in jail on $500,000 bond for a pair of child sexual abuse allegations.
Steven Fortney made his initial appearance June 22 in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with one felony count of child sexual abuse and another for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Fortney is accused of abusing one girl from 2008 to 2013 when she was between 8-12 years old and he was between 13-19 years old, according to the allegations.
The second charge is from an incident in November 2019 and involves a 15-year-old girl.
Fortney was arrested June 18.
Fortney, who is being held on $500,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.