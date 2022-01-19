ANADARKO — Two high-profile child sex abuse cases are slated to begin trial in upcoming Caddo County jury trial dockets.
In the first case, the former Assistant Police Chief of Hydro, and also the son of the Caddo County Sheriff, will be placed on a future felony jury trial docket for multiple child sex abuse and child pornography charges.
Tyler Wesley Davis, 36, appeared Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he was ordered to appear at 1:30 p.m. March 16 for the felony disposition docket for scheduling of his trial. He is being represented by Bret T. Burns, of Anadarko.
In February 2021, Davis received eight felony charges: four counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of child sexual abuse and a count of first-degree rape, records indicate. He’s facing up to life in prison if convicted.
Davis was arrested following a search by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at his Hydro home, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Between April and September 2020, a social media platform, later identified as SnapChat, reported a user uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a prepubescent female, according to the OSBI. The social media platform reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The OSBI was then notified due to the Internet Provider address being traced to Oklahoma.
That led back to Davis, according to investigators. Specific information about the victims or victimization of minors has not been released.
Along with formerly serving as Hydro’s Assistant Police Chief, Davis also was a reserve deputy for the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to his father being the Caddo County Sheriff, Davis has been held on $750,000 bond in the Grady County Jail.
A 52-year-old Chickasha man also is slated for trial for allegations he touched and sexually assaulted his friend’s 13-year-old daughter.
Tony Ray Brookshire, 52, of Chickasha, also appeared Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he was slated for a 1:30 p.m. hearing scheduled him to begin jury trial at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 for trial for an allegation of lewd molestation after former felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison due to his prior convictions.
Letitia Ness Brady, of Oklahoma City, is representing Brookshire.
Brookshire was charged with the crime in March 2021 and arrested two months later. He is accused of rubbing his hand inside the 13-year-old girl’s thighs while letting her drive. Investigators said they later learned of more lewd acts from the man who had been living with the family in Cement since July 4, 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girls’ father said Brookshire told him his daughters, 13 and 8, had touched him in his sleep. He then checked the story with his 13-year-old who said Brookshire grabbed her leg and was rubbing it while she was driving his truck but that he didn’t touch her “private areas.” The girl told investigators Brookshire had “sexually assaulted” her during that incident.
She said Brookshire came into her room later that night and climbed into the bed and under the covers with the girl. She said he grabbed her hand and tried to move it onto himself, but she kept pulling away and saying no, the affidavit states. It was learned the incidents happened between October and November 2020.
Brookshire has prior felony convictions in Grady County: October 2002, possession of controlled substance; January 2003, possession of controlled substance; April 2003, possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons/drugs/alcohol into jail; June 2020, distribution of CDS/possession with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Held on $250,000 bond, Brookshire remains in the Caddo County Detention Center.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.