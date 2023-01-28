A 42-year-old Lawton man is wanted for two counts of inappropriate sexual contact with a girl when she was 9 and 10 years old.

Two separate felony arrest warrants were issued Thursday in Comanche County District Court for Delmar Lee Ward for allegations of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by no less than three years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.