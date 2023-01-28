A 42-year-old Lawton man is wanted for two counts of inappropriate sexual contact with a girl when she was 9 and 10 years old.
Two separate felony arrest warrants were issued Thursday in Comanche County District Court for Delmar Lee Ward for allegations of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by no less than three years in prison.
In one allegation, after first telling her mother, the now 13-year-old girl told police Ward had picked her up when she was 9 years old, turned her upside down and orally molested her, the warrant affidavit states. She said he also touched her inappropriately.
The girl told investigators of at least one other time when she was 10 years old that Ward molested her in a similar manner. According to the affidavit, she said at least one other time he came into the bathroom while she was there and exposed himself.
Cash warrant bonds of $200,000 were set for each count upon arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.