DUNCAN — A 27-year-old Stephens County man has been bound over for the April 2022 jury trial docket for allegations he raped a then 11-year-old girl in 2017.
Following a motion filed Monday by his attorney, David Hammond, of Duncan, the charge against Cory Lee Mann, of Comanche, for a felony count of first-degree rape (victim under the age of 14) dismissed the case, records indicate. He had been slated to begin trial later this month.
Mann has been convicted in Stephens County District Court of felony counts of distribution of narcotics/possession of narcotics with intent to distribute in March 2015 and May 2015, according to Department of Corrections records.
In November 2018, Mann’s suspended sentence was revoked and he was ordered to serve his time in prison and was delivered to Lexington Intake and Assessment the next month.
Records indicate Mann was freed from prison on Monday, as well.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.