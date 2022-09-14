DUNCAN — A 27-year-old Stephens County man has been bound over for the April 2022 jury trial docket for allegations he raped a then 11-year-old girl in 2017.

Following a motion filed Monday by his attorney, David Hammond, of Duncan, the charge against Cory Lee Mann, of Comanche, for a felony count of first-degree rape (victim under the age of 14) dismissed the case, records indicate. He had been slated to begin trial later this month.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you