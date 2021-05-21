A Lawton man is in jail on $75,000 bond after a child pornography investigation led to a search of his home.
Gregory Lee Penisten, 61, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of possession of child pornography, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and those convicted under this charge are ineligible for deferred sentences.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police received two cases from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children unit regarding child pornography uploaded from Penisten’s home in the 5300 block of Northwest Liberty. A search warrant was granted by the court.
Detectives from LPD’s Special Operation Unit executed the warrant at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Images were found of various young girls in varied states of nudity in the home in Penisten’s bedroom, the affidavit states.
Investigators said Penisten admitted he’d downloaded some photos of child pornography. He said they’d been sent to him through various chatroom sites, according to the affidavit.
Penisten, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.