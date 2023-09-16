DUNCAN — A 71-year-old Duncan man is wanted for child porn allegations after public library security video showed him using its computers to find child pornography images.
Investigators said he took photos of the images with his cellphone to take with him.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for John Lee Haney for a count of possession of child pornography, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and, if convicted, he would have to serve 85 percent, or 17 years, before consideration for parole.
Duncan Police Master Officer Connor Newman stated he was called Wednesday to the Duncan Public Library after obscene materials were found on a library computer. Another person had called police earlier that day due to a man in Study Room 1 looking at inappropriate pictures.
While police were at the library, a librarian told the man the room was being shut down for an event and he left, the warrant affidavit states. She then secured the computer to secure the man’s searches for police.
The man, later identified as Haney, left several browsers open that included his email. A search history found several searches including for “Kidcest” and “KiddieLover,” the affidavit states. The first site showed several photos of completely nude infant and toddler females, while others were of girls from 8 years old to mid-teens, Newman stated.
The study room security camera revealed Haney’s alleged method of obtaining child pornography. On video, he is seen pulling up photos, enlarging them and then taking a photo of the computer screen with his cellphone, according to the affidavit. He was seen doing it multiple times, according to the officer.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.